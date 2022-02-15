Greater Cleveland Food Bank's distribution moved to Wednesday due to weather

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank's muni lot distribution has been moved to Wednesday to avoid Thursday's rainy forecast.
The distribution will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Preregistration is required.
If you are unable to pick up food on Wednesday, you can do one of the following:
- Visit the food pantry in Euclid, which will be open on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 1 to 7 p.m., and Thursday, Feb.17 from 4 to 7 p.m. It is located at 25897 Euclid Ave.
- Visit the Food Bank's website for a list of food pantries and hot meal locations near you.
- Call 216-738-2067 to speak with a client help specialist.