Greater Cleveland Food Bank's distribution moved to Wednesday due to weather

Bob Fenner
National Guard helping distribute food at the Cleveland Food Bank
Posted at 4:08 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 16:08:43-05

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank's muni lot distribution has been moved to Wednesday to avoid Thursday's rainy forecast.

The distribution will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Preregistration is required.

If you are unable to pick up food on Wednesday, you can do one of the following:

  • Visit the food pantry in Euclid, which will be open on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 1 to 7 p.m., and Thursday, Feb.17 from 4 to 7 p.m. It is located at 25897 Euclid Ave.
  • Visit the Food Bank's website for a list of food pantries and hot meal locations near you.
  • Call 216-738-2067 to speak with a client help specialist.
