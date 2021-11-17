'He's changed laws and lives': Chief Investigator Ron Regan announces retirement from News 5 Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Known as an advocate for the vulnerable and a watchdog for holding the powerful accountable, Chief Investigator Ron Regan has announced his retirement from News 5 Cleveland after more than 20 years of bringing law-changing journalism to television screens across Northeast Ohio and beyond.

Regan's award-winning investigations have freed a wrongfully convicted man from prison, changed state laws and put criminals behind bars.

"He is, not just in Cleveland, but across the country, known as one of the best investigative journalists in the business," said News 5 VP/General Manager Steve Weinstein. "It's impossible to quantify the number of laws and lives that he has changed."

In 2011, Regan received the George Foster Peabody Award for Excellence after uncovering the link between radiation exposure and cancer among veterans. His reporting has earned him many other awards, including over 20 regional Emmy Awards and Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards as well as being named “Best Investigator Reporter" by the Associated Press.

Regan started out as a newspaper reporter at the Charleston Daily Mail in West Virginia and cut his teeth with stops across the country before coming to Cleveland. One of his investigations was turned into HBO’s Emmy Winning movie detailing a suburban mom intent on hiring a hit man to murder her daughter’s cheerleading rival, “The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom.”

In Cleveland, his passion for storytelling dovetailed with his commitment to helping communities in need. In the “Drowning in Dysfunction” series, Regan chronicled problems with the Cleveland Water Department.

In 2019, he was recognized at the National Academy of Television Arts and Science Lower Great Lakes chapter Awards with a Silver Circle Award for his lifetime of investigative reporting. Watch highlights from his career below:

Regan is not only a powerful storyteller and leader in the industry, but a kindhearted coworker and friend to many inside the walls of News 5. Whether he’s providing insight during breaking news or guiding a fellow reporter on a story, he’s always right there, ready to help others succeed.

Ron is “The Chief” for a reason. He’s changed laws & lives. He taught me everything I know about being an investigative journo. Most importantly he’s an amazing person who cares deeply about helping ppl. Still can’t believe I was lucky enough to sit next to & learn from him @WEWS https://t.co/lbO0inweR9 — Samah Assad (@SAssadNews) November 17, 2021

To many, he became a trusted friend.

His career is a “how-to” manual. The best of the best, a joy to work with and learn from. And along the way, he’s become a trusted friend. Without question, that’s the best part. https://t.co/ioL9nayLwn — Rob Powers (@RobPowersTV) November 17, 2021

Northeast Ohio will miss his storytelling, and those inside the walls of 3001 Euclid Avenue will miss the smile and enthusiasm he brought to work every morning as he dug for the next big story.

Have a happy and well-deserved retirement, Ron. Like all your many accomplishments, you earned it.

