CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are conducting a homicide investigation of a 13-week-old infant who was reported deceased on Saturday and was found to have a baby wipe stuck in his throat, according to a news release. The child's 18-year-old father was arrested Thursday.

Cleveland EMS responded to a call for service for the 13-week-old boy at a residence in the 2000 block of West 81st Street, located in the Cudell neighborhood, at 9 a.m. on June 25, the release states.

Investigators later learned that the child had a baby wipe stuck in his throat, the release said.

On Thursday, the child’s father was arrested.

This matter remains under investigation, police said.

