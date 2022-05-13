Homicide unit now investigating woman who died after she was pushed down the stairs

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of a woman in September 2021 as a homicide.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, died after paralyzing injuries from being pushed down the stairs by a known female, police said.

It happened on September 9, 2021 at approximately 4:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hillview Road.

Officers responded and found the victim with blunt force trauma to the neck. She told the police she knew the woman who pushed her down the stairs.

On Nov. 21, police learned she was paralyzed from her injuries. She died a few days later.

Police said a person of interest has been identified.

The homicide unit is now investigating her death.

