How to have a safe and fun Fourth of July in the Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks want you to have an enjoyable Fourth of July by both being safe and planning ahead for your holiday weekend. In order to do this, Cleveland Metroparks is recommending to visitors that they download the Cleveland Metroparks mobile app.

There will not be any fireworks this year on property owned by Cleveland Metroparks, however, there still will be plenty to do over the course of the weekend. With a high expectancy for crowds, it’s also recommended that you arrive at your destination by the early afternoon. Once parking lots reach full capacity, vehicle entrances will be closed. There will be no parking allowed on grass areas, medians or picnic areas. Access for vehicles and pedestrians tunnels to the Wendy Park Bridge and Edgewater Park will close at 9 p.m. on Sunday night as well.

Cleveland Metroparks will also have several places for the public to launch boats and spend the day out on Lake Erie. Boaters can do this at Emerald Necklace Marina in Rocky River Reservation, Gordon Park Boat Launch in Lakefront Reservation, Wildwood Park in Euclid Creek Reservation and the Edgewater Park Boat Launch in Lakefront Reservation.

In addition to these activities, all eight Cleveland Metroparks golf courses will be open for play this weekend, and golfers can reserve tee times on the mobile app beginning Friday.

