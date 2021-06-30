I-90 eastbound lanes closed after rolled semi causes oil, fuel spill

CLEVELAND — Interstate 90 eastbound lanes have been closed after a rolled semi-truck created a HazMat spill on the highway, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Around 10:10 p.m., a semi was driving on I-90 when it rolled and leaking oil and fuel from the truck created the spill.

The truck was not carrying a hazardous load but HazMat teams were called to the scene to spread absorbent and mitigate the spill.

I-90 east bound lanes are closed at Superior Avenue through Dead Man's Curve for approximately an hour while the scene is cleared.

The driver of the truck was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

