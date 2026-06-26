Iconic Heinen's Downtown Cleveland store closing

CLEVELAND — Next month marks the end of an era, as Heinen's grocery store said it will close its Downtown Cleveland location on July 31.

Heinen's has occupied the Cleveland Trust Company building at the corner of East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue since 2015. It's known for its beautiful domed ceiling.

Kaylyn Hlavaty Heinen's Grocery Store inside the Cleveland Trust Rotunda Building

“This was a difficult decision, and we appreciate the efforts of our associates and the support of our customers to make this store successful. We wish it would have been a more favorable outcome. Despite ongoing adjustments, the store did not reach the level of long-term sustainability needed to continue operating,” said Jeff Heinen, co-president of Heinen’s.

According to Heinen's, the employees who work at that location will be offered positions at other stores across the area.

“As a Cleveland-based, family-owned company, our roots here run deep. While this chapter is coming to a close, our commitment to Cleveland and to serving customers across Northeast Ohio remains strong,” Heinen said.