'It's been disruptive.' Ohio sees surge in Cyclosporiasis cases linked to violent diarrhea

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio health officials are encouraging residents to take extra precautions as cases of Cyclospora continue to climb across the state.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio has reported nearly 400 cases of Cyclosporiasis so far.

The state has the second-highest number of reported cases in the nation, behind Michigan.

Case counts continue to change as additional illnesses are reported and investigated.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora.

The parasite is most commonly spread through the consumption of contaminated fresh produce.

Dr. Amy Edwards, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, said this year’s outbreak is larger than normal.

State health officials are continuing to investigate the source of the outbreak, but no specific food item has been identified.

Many have suspected lettuce could be the direct culprit, but that is yet to be officially confirmed.

“If you don’t get antibiotics, a lot of people don’t really get better on their own,” Edwards said. “Oftentimes what will happen is it will kind of mitigate itself, meaning you don’t clear the infection completely.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, confirmed cases include the following counties:

Cuyahoga County: 11

Lake County: 6

Lorain County: 8

Summit County: 5

Stark County: 17

Health officials say those numbers are expected to change as more cases are confirmed.

Between Ohio and Michigan, public health officials have identified more than 3,000 cases of Cyclosporiasis.

Symptoms typically begin about one week after infection and may include: Watery diarrhea, cramping, bloating, loss of appetite, fatigue and nausea.

“It can be really disruptive to your life if you don’t get the proper testing and treatment,” Edwards said.

While some people may eventually recover without treatment, Edwards said most patients require antibiotics to completely clear the infection.

Without treatment, symptoms can improve temporarily while the parasite remains in the body.

Health officials recommend you take the following precautions:

-Wash your hands with soap and water before preparing fruits and vegetables.

-Thoroughly rinse produce under running water.

-Use a clean produce brush when appropriate.

-Refrigerate fruits and vegetables after they have been peeled, cut or cooked.

Cyclospora is most commonly linked to contaminated produce; proper food handling is one of the best ways to lower your risk of infection.

Seeking medical attention is critical for anyone experiencing sudden, severe diarrhea that does not improve—especially during the current outbreak, according to health officials.

Testing is needed to confirm Cyclospora, and in some cases, more than one sample is required before the parasite is detected.

No deaths have been reported in Ohio.

However, the illness can lead to severe dehydration and hospitalization. State health officials say 46 people have been hospitalized during the outbreak.

Officials also believe the true number of infections is likely higher because some people never seek medical care, and reporting often lags behind new illnesses.

News 5 will continue to Follow-Through.