'It's gotta stop.' Cleveland residents demand action after recent street takeovers leave neighborhood damaged

CLEVELAND — Some Cleveland residents say they’ve had enough and are demanding immediate intervention from police and city leaders after a chaotic Fourth of July weekend filled with street takeovers, gunfire, vandalism and property damage.

They tell News 5 it happened in the area of East 99th Street, East 102nd Street and Dickens Avenue and now fear the disruptive behavior could continue throughout the summer if something is not done soon.

Longtime Cleveland resident Monique Moore said the holiday weekend was unlike anything she has experienced in the neighborhood.

“Gun shots took place down the street and everyone started running this way, cars was out of control, crowd was out of control,” Moore said.

According to Moore, thousands of teenagers and young adults gathered in the area, where fireworks were set off and gunfire erupted, sending people running for safety.

Cleveland Police also shared a surveillance video showing a crowd gathered during a party at nearby Luke Easter Park.

Moore said the chaos of the weekend spilled onto surrounding streets.

During the commotion, she said a car drove off the street, crashed through her fence, destroyed it and left behind a car part before getting out of the area.

Other neighbors found bullet holes in their homes and cars, while streets were left covered with liquor bottles, beer cans, drug paraphernalia and other trash.

“I just want our local elected officials as well as our appointed officials to understand the urgency of what’s going on here,” Moore said.

Moore believes stronger enforcement and a larger community response are needed before another violent weekend occurs.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Police for additional information about the Fourth of July weekend incidents and the department’s response.

Police have acknowledged they are investigating the street takeovers.

Moore says the concern goes beyond the property damage already done.

With more than a month of summer remaining, she worries the large gatherings and violence could become an ongoing pattern if additional steps are not taken.

News 5 promises to Follow-Through.