Just a girl from Cleveland with her diamond designs at the Met Gala

A Cleveland jewelry designer was shining at the Met Gala Monday night in New York City.

The event is called fashion's biggest night, but for Megan Piccione, it was a dream come true.

"I cannot believe this is really happening," she told me over a video call late Monday night from her hotel in New York City.

She had just settled down after sending off dozens of her highly customized, couture jewelry designs to be photographed by throngs of paparazzi along the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"Such an honor," she said, about making her Met Gala debut along with Lauren Wasser, a model and activist dedicated to raising awareness about toxic shock syndrome, which took both her legs.

I asked Piccione how she got such a coveted opportunity. She told me it all happened quickly.

She said she recently made friends with Wasser's stylist, who then reached out to Piccione last month to ask if she would like to drape Wasser in diamonds to complete their solid-gold look for the Met Gala.

"I got to confidentially see the outfit and help design the jewelry look," she said. "We decided to curate exactly what she was looking for in the neckline."

The star of the neckline was a 12-carat step-cut marquee diamond with scalloped edging.

There was also an 8-carat yellow diamond, stacked with another stunning diamond necklace, and multiple chunky diamond rings.

All of the pieces were designed by Megan and made in Cleveland.

She told me she was humbled by the honor and grateful for the chance to show the fashion world that Cleveland can do elite jewelry design.

"Cleveland deserves to have this recognition," said Piccione. "Cleveland is an incredible place with the most amazing community, supporters, and citizens. All of our friends and family are in Cleveland, and I hope we do Cleveland proud. This is not the end, I think it's just starting!"

Megan Piccione High Jewelry is a family affair.

She works with her husband, Giancarlo, her dad, Dave and her mom, Harriet.

She said her dad started in Swiss timepieces.

Growing up, he asked if she wanted to join the family business.

At first, she pursued dentistry. Only to discover that was not for her and that instead, her heart was indeed in jewelry design.

Megan is the designer and said her dad is the master jeweler who makes their curated pieces.

They have a shop where they do their work, and a showroom in Beachwood for appointments.