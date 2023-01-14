Kenneth Banville, 33, indicted in connection with the death of Anastasia Hamilton

CLEVELAND — Thirty-three-year-old man, Kenneth Banville, was indicted on Friday night in relation to the death of 25-year-old Anastasia Hamilton, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Hamilton was found dead in a Slavic Village home on May 25, 2022 after she went missing from Terminal Tower parking garage earlier in the week.

RELATED: Medical examiner identifies body found in Slavic Village home as Anastasia Hamilton

The man was indicted on the following felonies:



Involuntary Manslaughter - first-degree felony

Gross Abuse of a Corpse - fifth-degree felony

Tampering with Evidence - third-degree felony

Corrupting Another with Drugs - second-degree felony

Permitting Drug Abuse - fifth-degree felony

Possessing Criminal Tools - fifth-degree felony

3 counts of Trafficking - fifth-degree felony

2 counts of Trafficking - fourth-degree felony

2 counts of Having Weapons Under Disability - third-degree felony

3 counts of Drug Possession - fifth-degree felony

The man does not have a court date assigned at this time.

RELATED REPORTING:



Watch live and local news any time:

Weekend Programming

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.