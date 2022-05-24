25-year-old woman last seen in Terminal Tower parking garage under suspicious circumstances

CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the location of a 25-year-old woman who went missing from the Terminal Tower parking garage.

Anastasia Hamilton, 25, was last seen on May 21 at 10:15 p.m. in the Terminal Tower parking garage under suspicious circumstances, according to the flyer from Crime Stoppers.

She was in a security camera walking with an unknown male.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact the tip hotline at 216-252-7463.

