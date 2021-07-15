LINK e-scooters move into Cleveland at designated parking locations

CLEVELAND — Residents and visitors have another way to get around Cleveland with the new LINK e-scooters that will be available beginning Thursday.

The first 400 silver and yellow vehicles were deployed at city-designated parking locations Thursday, with a focus on inter-neighborhood access and connection to the RTA.

Rides will cost $1 to unlock the scooter, plus 32 cents per minute. To ride a LINK scooter, you can download the LINK mobile app from your iOS or Android and use the app to find a scooter and scan its QR code.

“Cleveland residents, visitors and commuters will have access to the smartest and safest scooter in the industry, starting today,” said William Knapp, VP of Operations at Superpedestrian. “We look forward to serving the people of Cleveland, while working with City leaders and community partners to educate riders on safety, while offering a sustainable and affordable mode of transportation for everyone.”

Cleveland is the second Ohio city after Columbus receive the LINK scooters. In early July, the City of Cleveland approved the selection of Superpedestrian, making it the city’s newest e-scooter provider.

Rules of the Road

No riding on sidewalks

Always ride in the direction of traffic

Stop for pedestrians, red lights and STOP sign

Use bike lanes, where available

Only individuals 18 and older may rid

Helmets are strongly encouraged

Park appropriately in designated parking zones

For your safety, do not drink and ride

