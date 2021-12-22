Long lines, crowds form at Cleveland Hopkins Airport as holiday travel rush begins

CLEVELAND — Nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, cases are surging because of the omicron variant, but travel experts warn Americans are pushing forward with travel plans.

Nearly 30 million people will travel through Jan. 3, nearly triple the number of passengers from 2020.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it's screening 2 million passengers per day.

Long lines formed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Wednesday—known as one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Live from @goingplacesCLE this morning. This is the busiest I can recall seeing the airport. TSA has been screening 2 million passenger a day pic.twitter.com/g0pym01d1x — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) December 22, 2021

Check the flight of your status here.

