Man accused of killing Cleveland police officer sick from drug-laced mail

The man accused of killing Cleveland police officer Jamieson Ritter had to be taken to the hospital.
De'Lawnte Hardy
Posted

According to court documents, in April, Delawnte Hardy was taken to an emergency room after allegedly chewing mail that belonged to another patient that had been laced with drugs.

Last year, Hardy was ordered to Central Ohio Behavioral Health Care to see if he could stand trial.

A judge is now trying to determine what drug he ingested and if it will impact his competency.

Last year, Ritter's family created a foundation to honor his legacy.

