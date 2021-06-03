Man arrested for allegedly killing 2 people after standoff with marshals

CLEVELAND — A man has been arrested for allegedly killing two people after a standoff with U.S. Marshals.

On March 16, Cleveland police responded to a double homicide at West 54th Street and Storer Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Stephanie Lee, 29, and Alonzo Lewis, 33, with numerous gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Marshals said a warrant was issued for Donta Dixon, 36.

On May 7, Dixon was involved in another shooting, according to marshals.

Marshals said Dixon fired a rifle multiple times at a woman inside of her car and then led officers on a pursuit.

Police called off the pursuit after he got onto Interstate 90.

Dixon was wanted for two counts of murder and felonious assault

On Thursday morning, marshals tracked him down to the 3700 block of East 144th Street.

After three hours, Dixon surrendered to authorities.

He was transported downtown to be interviewed by Cleveland homicide detectives.

“I am very proud of all the officers who responded to the scene today, the officers did everything they could to bring a very dangerous situation to a peaceful resolution. This fugitive has terrorized the community over the past two months, and we are thankful to have him behind bars," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

