Man beaten to death following a fight on Superior Avenue, police say

CLEVELAND — A man in his late 30s was beaten to death following a fight on Cleveland's East Side Tuesday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded at approximately 7:47 p.m. to the 7300 block of Superior Avenue in connection to a fight.

A 39-year-old man was found unconscious on the ground, so officers gave him first aid until EMS arrived.

EMS transported the man to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where he died.

Officers said an early investigation showed that the victim was sitting in his car when two males approached him, grabbed him out of his car and assaulted him until he was unconscious.

Police said two males, ages 26 and 24, are in custody. The homicide remains under investigation, police said.

