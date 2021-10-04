Man dies after being shot in face near Cleveland barbershop, another man injured

CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man is dead and another man was injured in a shooting that occurred near a barbershop in Cleveland Friday, according to Cleveland police.

Officers were called to The Coolest Cuts Beauty & Barber studio on East 123rd Street around 3:15 p.m. for report of a felonious assault and shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found a man inside of the barbershop with a gunshot wound to the foot and a man at the corner of East 123rd Street and Parkway Road who had been shot in the face.

The man on the corner, identified as 33-year-old Maurice Barber, was treated on the scene — EMS medics performed CPR on him as they transported him to University Hospitals. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said the man who was shot in the foot was also transported to University Hospitals where he has been stabilized.

A witness working nearby told police she heard multiple gunshot wounds and ducked as multiple gunshots were coming through her place of employment. After the gunfire ceased, the witness said she stood up but saw nothing.

The incident remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.