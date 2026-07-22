Man dies after shooting in Cleveland Police parking lot

A shooting in the parking lot of the Cleveland Police Fifth District headquarters left a 29-year-old man dead.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m.

Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed that a child custody exchange was expected to take place, when an altercation happened between the man, who is believed to be the child's father, and two women, one of whom is believed to be the child's mother.

After the altercation, everyone left the parking lot in different vehicles.

Police said a short time later, they encountered each other again while driving on a nearby street.

According to police, for unknown reasons, the two women returned to the Fifth District Parking lot, but as they drove to the district, it is believed the man intentionally rammed their vehicle.

Police said the two women exited the vehicle with the child and attempted to get inside the building.

When the man left his vehicle, shots were fired and he suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

One of the women entered the building and told officers what was happening. They immediately detained the woman and began rendering aid to the man.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, the man has been identified as Marcus Driggins Jr.

No other information has been released.

