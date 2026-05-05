Man in critical condition after driver allegedly struck him after flag football argument

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks Police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly hitting another man with his car intentionally.

Police were called to Brookside Reservation on Sunday afternoon on reports of a pedestrian being struck.

When police arrived, they found the man unconscious on the ground.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Timothy Ruble allegedly went to the park to start a fight with football referees who had a disagreement with his father.

According to court documents, Ruble allegedly sped up, drove off the road, and jumped the curb to strike the victim before driving away.

Ruble hid his car behind his father's nearby business, according to court records.

He has been charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.