Man indicted for allegedly killing 1, injuring 3 in crash

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 22-year-old man for allegedly hitting and killing one person in a crash and injuring three others.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Zayd Alameen allegedly stole a car and drove at a high rate of speed on West 150th Street.

Alameen was indicted on the following charges:

Two counts of Murder

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Robbery

One count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

One count of Vehicular Assault

One count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

One count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

"This defendant turned a stolen car into a missile and struck these innocent victims at 107 mph on Lorain Avenue during rush hour. His conduct was beyond outrageous, and sadly, he cost one victim their life, devastating that family, and injured many others," Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said in a statement.

On April 24, an owner of a 2017 GMC Acadia left his keys inside his vehicle and parked on West 130th Street in Cleveland.

Alameen allegedly walked up to the vehicle, entered it, and drove westbound on Lorain Avenue, reaching speeds over 100 mph, the prosecutor's office said.

According to police, he approached the intersection of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street and struck a 2009 Toyota driven by Maverick Marmol, 23, with Payton Toombs, 22, as a front-seat passenger, and a 21-year-old man in the back seat.

Alameen also struck a 2018 Honda Civic driven by 54-year-old James Cook.

The Honda Civic then struck two additional vehicles traveling eastbound on Lorain Avenue before coming to rest in the middle of the intersection, officials said.

Alameen was arrested at the scene.

Everyone involved in the crash was transported to the hospital, where Cook later died.

According to Toombs' family, she’s had one six-hour surgery to repair a broken femur and will need a seven-hour surgery on her pelvis and possibly a hip replacement.

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