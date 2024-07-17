Man indicted in Warehouse District shooting pleads no contest

Jaylon Jennings, 25, has pleaded no contest following last year's mass shooting in Cleveland's Warehouse District.

Jennings is set to be sentenced on Sept. 3.

What happened?

On July 9, 2023, authorities said that Jennings and Del Valle-Salaman left a bar on West 6th Street and retrieved a firearm from Valle-Salaman’s vehicle.

The two proceeded to wait outside of the bar for people to leave before Jennings opened fire on the crowd, authorities said.

In total, nine people were hit by gunfire.

Suspects in Warehouse District mass shooting indicted Wednesday

RELATED: Suspects in Warehouse District mass shooting indicted Wednesday

Immediately after the shooting, the suspects ran back to Valle-Salaman’s vehicle and fled the scene, officials said.

Jennings was indicted on the following charges:



Nine counts of attempted murder

18 counts of felonious assault

Two counts of having a weapon under disability

One count of grand theft

One count of receiving stolen property

Valle-Salaman was indicted on the following charges: