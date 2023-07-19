Suspects in Warehouse District mass shooting indicted Wednesday

The two men allegedly involved in the Cleveland West 6th Street mass shooting on July 9 were indicted on Wednesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jaylon Jennings, 25, and Kevin Del Valle-Salaman, 24, were indicted on numerous charges by a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

Jennings was indicted on the following charges:



Nine counts of attempted murder

18 counts of felonious assault

Two counts of having a weapon under disability

One count of grand theft

One count of receiving stolen property

Del Valle-Salaman was indicted on the following charges:

Nine counts of attempted murder

18 counts of felonious assault

One count of obstructing justice

The shooting happened on July 9 at around 2 a.m. Authorities said that Jennings and Del Valle-Salaman left a bar on West 6th Street and retrieved a firearm from Del Valle-Salaman’s vehicle. The two proceeded to wait outside of the bar for people to leave before Jennings opened fire on the crowd, authorities said. In total, nine people were hit by gunfire.

Immediately after the shooting, the suspects ran back to Del Valle-Salaman’s vehicle and fled the scene, officials said.

Jennings was arrested on July 11, and Del Valle-Salaman was arrested on July 15.

“Guns are destroying this community one shot at a time. People in this county should be able to pump gas or enjoy a night out without the fear of being shot,” Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a statement. “The idiot who fired into the crowd on West 6th Street will answer for his actions, so must everyone else who is pointing guns at innocent people.”

