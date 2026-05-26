Man killed in Memorial Day shooting in Cleveland

A man was killed in an early morning shooting in Cleveland's Garden Valley neighborhood on Memorial Day, according to Cleveland Police.

Officers responded to the 7100 block of Garden Valley Avenue around 2:49 a.m. Monday and found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said.

According to Cleveland Police, the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting.