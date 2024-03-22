Watch Now
Man rushed to hospital after shooting at bus stop near Public Square

Posted at 6:22 AM, Mar 22, 2024
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head steps away from Public Square.

News 5 stayed just past the crime tape--and followed Cleveland Police as they swarmed a downtown bus stop.

They were called to the corner of East Roadway and Superior just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Cleveland EMS confirmed a 35-year-old man was found shot in the head following some sort of incident there.

Emergency responders then rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Our overnight news tracker captured nearly a dozen evidence markers in the area, scattered along the sidewalk.

The crime scene played out steps away from the courthouse, Huntington building and casino.

News 5 is working to learn what led up to this incident as well as the condition of the 35-year-old victim.

At last check, there have been no arrests, and no suspect description has been provided.

