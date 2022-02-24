Man stabbed to death in bathroom after argument in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a homicide after a 46-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a home in Cleveland Wednesday morning.

Around 9:24 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of East 121st Street for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

Once on scene, officers found a 46-year-old man who had sustained multiple stab wounds to his body. EMS arrived and rendered aid to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicates the man was in a verbal argument with an individual inside the home and at some point tried to avoid the argument by going into the bathroom.

According to the initial investigation, the individual involved in the argument followed the man into the bathroom and stabbed him several times before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers were able to identify the individual believed to be involved in the homicide and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 216-623-5464. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available, police said. Tips can be anonymous.

