Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Man taken to hospital after being stabbed on RTA bus; suspect in custody

RTA HealthLine bus
Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
File image of an RTA Healthline bus
RTA HealthLine bus
Posted

CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old man was transported to the hospital early Monday morning after being stabbed on an RTA bus.

According to Cleveland EMS, paramedics responded to the 2400 block of Euclid Avenue around 3 a.m. for the assault.

RTA Police and Cleveland Police also responded to the area.

According to RTA, the stabbing was the result of an "altercation" on the bus. One person was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

No further information has been released.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.