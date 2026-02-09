Man taken to hospital after being stabbed on RTA bus; suspect in custody

CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old man was transported to the hospital early Monday morning after being stabbed on an RTA bus.

According to Cleveland EMS, paramedics responded to the 2400 block of Euclid Avenue around 3 a.m. for the assault.

RTA Police and Cleveland Police also responded to the area.

According to RTA, the stabbing was the result of an "altercation" on the bus. One person was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

No further information has been released.