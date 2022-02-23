Man who went missing in January found fatally shot a month later on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man who was reported missing on Jan. 16 has been found dead more than a month later, a spokesperson for the department said.

Shaquille Robinson, 26, of Cleveland was last seen sometime between Jan. 12 and 13. His brother reported him missing under suspicious circumstances.

On Monday, police responded to a home in the 3400 block of West 120th Street for a report of a dead body found.

Officers confirmed the body matched the description of Robinson. He was found wearing the same clothes on the day he was last seen.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

