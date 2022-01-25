Cleveland police search for missing 26-year-old man

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing 26-year-old man.

According to police, Shaquille Robinson's brother reported him missing on Jan. 16.

His brother told police that Robinson was last seen on either Jan. 12 or 13 getting into a car with his friend.

After Robinson was done hanging out with his friend, he was dropped off at his grandmother's house.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police.

