Market Garden Brewery, Nano Brew Cleveland to donate Pierogi Week proceeds to assist Ukraine

CLEVELAND — Monday starts Cleveland Pierogi Week with participating restaurants paying homage to the unofficial food of Cleveland. But two restaurants are planning to donate proceeds made from pierogi sales during the week to assist Ukraine as the country deals with the ongoing invasion of Russia.

Market Garden Brewery announced Sunday that it and Nano Brew Cleveland will be donating a portion of their proceeds from Cleveland Pirogi Week to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), an organization that responds to humanitarian crises around the world, helping people survive and recover from attacks like that of Russia on Ukraine.

Right now, the IRC is working to help Ukrainian refugees around the world as many flee the country to avoid the attack from Russia and the country's president Vladimir Putin.

The two restaurants hope to aid IRC with funding, standing in solidarity with Ukraine and its people while taking action during a week that is expected to bring in an increased revenue.

Cleveland Pierogi Week begins Monday, Feb. 28 and runs through March 6.

