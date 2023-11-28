Watch Now
Meet the new owner of 'Christmas Story' house

Posted at 10:28 AM, Nov 28, 2023
After being on the market for more than a year, the new owner of the "Christmas Story" house has been announced.

Joshua Dickerson will be taking over operations as owner and managing partner.

Dickerson has been with the house and Red Rider Legs Lamps, a side company connected with the property, for over 16 years.

He told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank there were several serious offers for the business, but they didn't pan out for various reasons.

That's when he said the former owner, Brian Jones, came up with a Plan B.

Jones steps back as a silent partner, with Dickerson taking over.

"Nothing's gonna change," Dickerson said.

As for Dickerson's vision for what he wants to accomplish in his new role, he says once they get through the Christmas rush, he will have time to evaluate everything and see where things go from there.

