ME's Office: 2 men and an 11-year-old boy died on boat from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the deaths of two men and an 11-year-old boy found onboard a boat Wednesday as accidents, citing carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of their deaths.

"This is an incredibly sad and unfortunate accident. As we move forward through the summer boating season, be sure to check that your boat's exhaust system and components are functioning properly,” said Dr. Thomas P. Gilson, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner identified the victims as Frank A. Opaskar, 76, of Avon Lake; Christopher Kedas, 45, of Huron; and Owen Kedas, 11, of Huron.

All three victims were in full arrest when located unresponsive on a boat Wednesday evening. The Coast Guard located the boat and towed it to the Coast Guard Station from approximately two miles out from shore.

