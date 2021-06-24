2 men, 1 child dead after boating incident on Lake Erie; Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

CLEVELAND — Two men and a child are dead after an incident on Lake Erie where a boat had to be towed in by the United States Coast Guard Wednesday evening, according to Cleveland police.

Around 7:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 1000 block of East 9th Street at the Coast United States Coast Guard Station for three individuals found unresponsive on a boat.

The Coast Guard located the boat and towed it to the Coast Guard Station from approximately two miles out from shore.

Cleveland police said a 75-year-old man and a 40-year-old man on the boat were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 10-year-old boy was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Cleveland Fire said all three individuals were in full arrest when located and CPR was administered.

Authorities said that carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected.

The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

RELATED: Northeast Ohio couple spreading awareness of boating dangers after losing son to carbon monoxide poisoning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.