MetroHealth's Glick Center lights up blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's Glick Center has lit up blue and yellow to show support and solidarity with their Ukrainian employees and their families amid the Russia invasion of Ukraine.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and our neighbors here in Cleveland who trace their roots there. We are devoted to hope, health, and humanity and look forward to the day when the entire world joins us," said Dr. Akram Boutros, CEO of MetroHealth Medical Center.

Terminal Tower also illuminated blue and yellow over the weekend to show support of Ukraine.

Jon Rudder | News 5 Cleveland. Terminal Tower lights up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

