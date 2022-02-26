Terminal Tower lights up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine amid Russia's invasion

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's famous landmark, Terminal Tower, often lights up different colors to represent different events and causes, and on Friday it did just that, shining blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

The Twitter account associated with the building posted Friday evening that the colors projected at the peak of the tower would be blue and yellow, writing, "we stand in solidarity with Ukraine and all those seeking peace amidst the violence wrought by war."

Russian forces sent in by President Vladimir Putin are closing in on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, advancing on the capital from the north and the east with plans to overthrow and take control of the country's democratically elected government.

On Friday, the U.S. and European allies moved to sanction Putin and his country.

U.S. President Joe Biden addressed Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, a day before issuing the new sanctions.

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he will suffer the consequences," Biden said.

Northeast Ohio is home to the highest concentration of Ukrainian-Americans in the state, with Parma being the central location of the population in Ohio. More than 40,000 Ukrainians live in Ohio with Parma being home to more than 4,000 Ukrainians.

Many area organizations have, like Terminal Tower, expressed solidarity with Ukraine.

RELATED:

Ukrainian-Americans in Parma worried about family facing Russian invasion forces

Waiting and Praying: Russian invasion brings anxious hours for Ukrainian family

Ukrainian refugees may turn to Northeast Ohio to escape war, continue cultural legacy

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.