Moving services in high demand in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND — As the demand for homes increases in Northeast Ohio so is the need for moving services. According to the Akron Cleveland Association of Realtors, homes in the area are on the market for an average of 42 days or less—that’s nearly 3 weeks faster compared to two years ago.

“We are booked up in the locations I cover until the first and second week of August. So it's crazy,” said Joe Malacky, a marketing specialist with Two Men and a Truck.

Malacky is with the Northeast Ohio branch of Two Men and a Truck and says the busiest moving months are between June and August.

If customers aren’t careful about picking a moving company, they could get scammed.

To protect yourself, he says do your research and read the reviews.

Make sure the company is licensed offers insurance and has a customer service department.

Find out what you’re paying for like deposits, extra fees or if they will offer you a free quote.

Check to see if you will be sharing a truck with other customers.

“We are booked up in the locations I cover until the first and second week of August. So it's crazy,” Malacky said.

To save money, get more flexibility and try booking your movers outside of the busy season between September and April.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.