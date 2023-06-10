NAICCO Cuisine food truck brings Native American street food to Parade the Circle in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parade the Circle—a celebration of life, art, and community located at Wade Oval—is back on Saturday. One of the celebrations of culture at the event includes a unique food truck from the Columbus area serving up Native American street food.

The Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio's NAICCO Cuisine is a Native American-owned and operated food truck serving a menu of Native street food.

A first-of-its-kind food truck, NAICCO Cuisine not only creates opportunities for Native community members, it aims to foster Native values while creating more visibility and awareness of Native Culture as it travels the state.

NAICCO Cusine's menu includes:



Fry Bread ("River People" Family Recipe)

NDN Taco

NDN Taco Bowl

NAICCO Pocket

Buffalo Burger

Typically traveling through central Ohio, NAICCO Cuisine will spread its culturally-rich dishes to Northeast Ohio during Parade the Circle Saturday.

The truck will be serving food from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

