Northeast Ohio Jewish community helps Afghan refugees during 'Super Sunday' event

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio residents rallied together Sunday to support the local Jewish community as well as Afghan refugees resettling in the area.

The Super Sunday event was the single, largest one-day give-a-thon of the year. It raised funds critical to the organization’s annual Campaign for Jewish Needs, according to Rob Berick, of The Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

It total, the Super Sunday event raised more than $1.3 million thanks to volunteers and community support.

Also, as part of Super Sunday, The Jewish Federation of Cleveland collected essential and necessary items for the Afghan community who have recently relocated here.

Items were collected and given out by Us Together, a local refugee resettlement agency.

Organizers said it was a huge success for the hundreds of Afghan families who went.

“We have collected about half a garage full of household supplies, toiletries, hygiene products and school supplies. We were amazed by the outpouring of support,” said Jessica Semel, of the Jewish Volunteer Network.

