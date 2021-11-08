Oanest Bakery opens in former space of Bloom Bakery on Euclid Avenue

CLEVELAND — Oanest Bakery, a new bakery with a social mission, has opened in the former location of Bloom Bakery in Cleveland State University’s Campus District.

Internationally renowned chef Maurice Chaplais and entrepreneur Logan Fahey, both of whom were cofounders of Bloom Bakery, partnered once again to bring the bakery, located at 1938 Euclid Avenue, to life.

Oanest Bakery will expand on the former Bloom Bakery’s social mission and business model as a second-chance employer.

“This is an exciting milestone in our pursuit of our core social mission,” said Fahey. “Many former Bloom Bakery employees will continue to be part of our team, and we look forward to offering the same great food to our customers, while expanding to become a commercial kitchen producing the Oanest bar. We expect this to enable us to provide even more job opportunities as a second-chance employer and to have an even greater impact on the community.”

The bakery will offer pastries, coffee, breakfast and lunch items, as well as corporate catering and wholesale services.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue our partnership and give back to the community while expanding our offerings of high-quality products to the local, national, and international markets,” Chaplais said. “We are also excited about the launch of the Oanest bar. It has been the most popular menu item at bakeries I have been associated with around the world, and we look forward to introducing it to the general market.”

At the bakery, Chaplais and Fahey will produce a new “We Care” bar, an all-natural granola bar that will be distributed to grocery stores and boutiques in the U.S. and the U.K.

The bakery opened to the public on Nov. 8 and will host a grand opening celebration on Nov. 30.

