Off-duty officer assaulted during street takeover

Cleveland City Council plans to meet on Wednesday to discuss the recent street takeovers.

The discussion comes after an off-duty police officer was assaulted early Sunday morning during a street takeover on West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.

City Council's Safety Committee is meeting to discuss concerns and possible solutions.

News 5 has been covering the street takeovers for months.

Wednesday's meeting comes after police arrested two men for an incident on Sept. 15.

The men were arrested for allegedly starting fires on West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Police said the 18-year-old and 20-year-old purposefully lit the fires and caused serious risk to people.

Earlier this year, a street takeover happened underneath bridges and the chandelier at Playhouse Square.

