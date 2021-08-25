Open boxing workouts being held at Public Square on Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Ahead of the coming fight night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, when former UFC champion Tyron Woodley takes on a once-local YouTuber, organizers will hold a workout open to the public at Cleveland’s Public Square on Wednesday. The fighters from the main event will be joined by six others from the Showtime PPV fight card.

Cavs in-game host Ahmaad Crump will emcee the event with DJ Kosherknuts providing pump-up tracks.

The workout will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4:00 p.m. – Charles Conwell

4:15 p.m. – Montana Love

4:30 p.m. – Ivan Baranchyk

4:45 p.m. – Tommy Fury

5:00 p.m. – Daniel Dubois

5:15 p.m. – Tyron Woodley

5:30 p.m. – Amanda Serrano

5:45 p.m. – Jake Paul

For most of you, though, this is not a sports story, but a traffic story.

A spokesperson for the City of Cleveland said those removed jersey barriers spotted by the public this morning will be put back ahead of Thursday's morning commute.

Saw some chatter on Twitter this AM about Public Square jersey barriers perhaps, maybe, possibly finally coming down. Nope. Turns out it's prep for a boxing event today. The jersey barriers remain undefeated. Photos from @DaveKraska pic.twitter.com/mUZJKQP1cx — Joe Donatelli (@joedonatelli) August 25, 2021

With streets closed off, RTA has several bus reroutes:

#3 Superior

Westbound: Regular route to East Rdwy., right on East Rdwy., left on Rockwell, left on WestRdwy., right on West Superior to regular route.

Eastbound: Regular route to West Superior and West Rdwy., right on West Rdwy., left on South Rdwy., left on East Rdwy., right on Superior to regular route.

#9 Mayfield-Hough, #11 Quincy

Westbound: Regular route to East Rdwy., right on East Rdwy., left on Rockwell, left on West Rdwy., right on West Superior to regular route.

Eastbound: Regular route.

#14/#14A Kinsman, #15 Union-Harvard

Westbound: Regular route to East Rdwy., right on East Rdwy., left on Rockwell, left on West Rdwy., right on West Superior to regular route.

Eastbound: Regular route to West Superior and West Rdwy., right on West Rdwy., left on South Rdwy., left on East Rdwy., right on Superior to regular route.

#22 Lorain #26/#26A Detroit,

Eastbound: Regular route to West Superior and West Rdwy., right on West Rdwy., left on South Rdwy., left on East Rdwy., right on Superior to regular route.

Westbound: Regular route to East Rdwy., right on East Rdwy., left on Rockwell, left on West Rdwy, right on West Superior to regular route.

#25 Madison –Clark,

Eastbound: Regular route to West Superior and West Rdwy., right on West Rdwy., left on South Rdwy., left on East Rdwy., right on Superior to regular route.

Westbound: Regular route.

#45 Ridge, #51/#51A MetroHealth Line

Northbound: Regular route to West Superior and West Rdwy., right on West Rdwy., left on South Rdwy., left on East Rdwy., right on Superior to regular route.

Southbound: Regular route to East Rdwy., right on East Rdwy., left on Rockwell, left on West Rdwy., right on West Superior to regular route.

#55 (all) Cleveland State Line

Eastbound: Regular route to West Superior and West Rdwy., right on West Rdwy., left on South Rdwy., left on East Rdwy., right on Superior to regular route.

Westbound: Regular route.

#71 Pearl-Tiedeman

Northbound: Regular route to West Superior and West Rdwy., right on West Rdwy., left on South Rdwy., left on East Rdwy., right on Superior to regular route.

Southbound: Regular route.

RELATED: Cleveland native Jake Paul to face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in match at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.