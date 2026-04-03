Opening Day parking near Progressive Field hits some fans hard, with some paying up to $80

CLEVELAND — For some Cleveland Guardians fans heading to Progressive Field for Opening Day, the first hit to the wallet came before they ever made it through the gates.

Fans told News 5 they saw parking prices as high as $70 and $80 near the stadium, with some saying the cost to park rivaled, or even exceeded, the price of their game ticket.

“It was insane actually,” Annie Hoover said.

“I saw $75 and $80,” she added.

Kaitlin Krause said she paid $30 for parking, while Bill Sowers said he paid $20.

Joe and Melony Williams paid $50 for their spot. Asked whether that felt like a home run or a strikeout, Joe Williams called it “In between… a double. I was expecting more.”

Still, some fans said there is a limit to what they are willing to spend.

For fans looking to save money, public transit may offer a cheaper alternative.

Robert Fleig with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said fans who drive downtown for major events can expect both high prices and added frustration.

“Fans who drive to downtown today are going to spend a lot of time looking for a place to park and spending a lot of money trying to find a parking place,” Fleig said.

RTA day passes cost $5, and parking at stations is free, making the option appealing for fans trying to avoid game-day parking rates around the ballpark.

“You’ve got that electricity [and] that enthusiasm. Everybody’s coming here for a big event,” Fleig said.

Al Shockey, who rode RTA to the game, said the decision came down to saving money.

“Well, we decided we wanted to save a little money on the parking,” Shockey said.

He said the trip from Brook Park was quick and easy.

“The parking lot wasn’t very full. We got right on. They set the schedule for us and we got down here in about 20 minutes from Brook Park,” he said.

The parking squeeze may not end with Opening Day.

With the Guardians season underway, the Cavaliers heading into the playoffs and more major events expected downtown, fans could continue to face steep parking prices in the weeks and months ahead.

Drivers should also pay close attention to parking rules and restrictions near the stadium. Parking in the wrong spot could lead to a ticket or a tow, adding even more to the cost of a night downtown.

For fans planning multiple trips to Progressive Field this season, figuring out how to get downtown may be almost as important as what happens once they get inside.

