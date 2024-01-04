'Operation Clean Sweep': Cleveland Police, other agencies arrest 56 violent offenders

Cleveland Police partnered with other agencies for Operation Clean Sweep, which was a multi-week effort to remove individuals who are wanted for violent crimes from the streets of Cleveland.

With the combined effort of local, state and federal agencies, 56 people were arrested, ranging in age from 15 to 63, according to a press release from Mayor Justin Bibb. All of these people had outstanding warrants.

“My Administration’s top priority has been, currently is, and always will be ensuring the safety of our community,” Bibb said in the release. “This operation is the latest example of the power of partnerships – something we’ve been focused on leveraging ever since launching my RISE initiative. We are greater when we work together, and our community is safer as a result.”

According to the release, the arrests took place between Nov. 28 and Dec. 20 and were for the following crimes:



15 for Felonious Assault Shootings

6 for Murder

6 for Grand Theft-Motor Vehicle / Aggravated Arson / Aggravated Menacing

6 for Drug Trafficking

5 for Aggravated Robbery / Carjacking

5 for Domestic Violence / Strangulation

5 on Federal and/or State Parole Violations

4 for Aggravated Burglary

2 for Rape / Kidnapping

2 for Weapons Violations

This is not the first time Operation Clean Sweep has occurred in Cleveland. In 2022, 50 violent offenders were apprehended between Aug. 26 and Sept. 28.

RELATED: 50 violent offenders arrested, 5 firearms confiscated in Cleveland during 'Operation Clean Sweep'

Operation Clean Sweep is a part of Bibb’s RISE Initiative, which is working to reduce violence and enhance law enforcement throughout Cleveland, the release said.

Other RISE Initiative efforts include pay increases and bonuses for law enforcement, improved technology and an expansion of collaboration between agencies, according to the release.

“The Division of Police is consistently working to maintain the safety and security of our community,” Chief Wayne Drummond said in the release. “As a direct result of this operation we conducted, we were able to arrest many wanted fugitives in the city of Cleveland. This operation reflects the commitment and hard work our dedicated members do each day, working alongside our local, state and federal partners to remove these dangerous fugitives off our streets.”