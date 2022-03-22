Overnight crash knocks down utility poles on East 116th Street, causes power outages

CLEVELAND — An overnight crash on East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue knocked down several utility poles, causing power outages in the area, according to Cleveland Public Power.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Crash on East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue causes power outages.

An SUV was traveling west on Harvard Avenue and failed to stop. The driver hit a pole and three others came down.

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE: There are about five poles down at E. 116th & Harvard, therefore this could be an extended outage. Crews will work as quickly as possible. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) March 22, 2022

One person was transported from the crash and a second person fled the scene, police said.

Harvard Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to East 116th Street is closed. East 116th Street is also closed from Harvard to Princeton.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.