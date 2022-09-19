Watch Now
Pedestrian killed on I-90 early Monday morning

A pedestrian was killed while on I-90 in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND  — A pedestrian was killed while on I-90 in Cleveland.

The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes near East 156th Street.

EMS said a 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe he was hit by a car.

The highway was shut down while crews investigated.

Our overnight photographer was on scene in the early morning hours:

