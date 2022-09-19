Pedestrian killed on I-90 early Monday morning

CLEVELAND — A pedestrian was killed while on I-90 in Cleveland.
The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes near East 156th Street.
EMS said a 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities believe he was hit by a car.
The highway was shut down while crews investigated.
Our overnight photographer was on scene in the early morning hours:
All lanes of I-90 eastbound at East 156th in Cleveland are closed. There is a fatality on the highway. Nothing more is known. CPD, CEMS, CFD, OSHP and ODOT all on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/IW2UvqiIat— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) September 19, 2022