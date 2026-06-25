'Please give.' Red Cross pleads for more donors as summer blood supply drops

CLEVELAND — It is a community call to action, as the American Red Cross is seeking blood donations amid declining supply during the busy summer months.

Officials say blood donations traditionally drop off between Memorial Day and Labor Day as regular donors head out on vacations, attend summer events, and spend less time participating in community blood drives.

At the same time, demand for blood often increases as more people travel, engage in outdoor activities, and attend large gatherings.

While all blood types are needed, the Red Cross says supplies of Type O blood and platelets are especially important.

“In an emergency, it’s the blood on the shelves that helps save lives,” said Christy Peters, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio. “We need that blood to be there and ready to go when the emergency happens.”

According to the American Red Cross, high school and college students traditionally account for as much as 20% of the nation’s blood donations.

However, those donations, Peters says, disappear during the summer because schools are no longer hosting blood drives.

"It's such a convenience factor. So we really want to boost this supply again," Peters said.

The Red Cross says the need for blood remains constant year-round, serving more than 70 hospitals throughout Northern Ohio.

Blood products are used daily to help trauma patients, cancer patients, and those living with chronic illnesses.

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, Red Cross officials are also preparing for an increase in trauma-related emergencies, including vehicle crashes and fireworks-related injuries.

The donation process typically takes less than an hour, and eligible donors can give blood every 56 days.

To encourage participation, the Red Cross is currently offering donors a $15 e-gift card to the merchant of their choice for a limited time.

Anyone interested in donating can schedule an appointment through the Red Cross website or at a local donation center.

You can find more information here.

The Red Cross is also hosting a Cleveland Browns-themed blood drive on Saturday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Cleveland Club at Huntington Bank Field.