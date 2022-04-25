Police searching for driver who struck and killed 9-year-old boy on Bohn Road in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the driver who struck and killed a 9-year-old boy who ran into the roadway between two parked cars in Cleveland's Central neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said at approximately 8:49 p.m. in the area of the 4100 block of Bohn Road, a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep, struck a 9-year-old boy who ran into the street between two parked cars.

After hitting the boy, the driver fled the scene in the car.

The 9-year-old boy, who was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, was pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Cleveland Division of Police are searching for the identity of the driver and the location of the vehicle in the crash that killed a 9-year-old boy.

Anyone with any relevant information is encouraged to contact police at 216-621-1234.

This hit-skip crash is the second fatal crash involving a child in a span of two days.

On Saturday, a dark-colored sedan struck a 5-year-old girl who ran out from between two parks cars and onto West 50th Street. The driver also fled the scene. w2A passenger who was in the vehicle returned to the scene sometime later and was detained by police, authorities said.

Police arrested a 17-year-old girl, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

RELATED: 5-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Cleveland, 17-year-old girl arrested

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.