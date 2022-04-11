Police seeking drivers wanted in connection to crash that killed pedestrian on Superior Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two vehicles and drivers who are wanted in connection with a hit-skip that killed a 36-year-old female pedestrian on Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, a 36-year-old female was walking within traffic lanes on Superior Avenue from south to north when two unidentified vehicles, which appeared to be racing in the eastbound lanes, collided in the same direction and sideswiped each other.

Courtesy of the Cleveland Division of Police. Police are looking to identify the drivers who were racing down Superior Avenue and struck a pedestrian on Sunday, April 10.

Police said one of the vehicles struck the female pedestrian, who later died as a result of the crash.

Both vehicles didn’t stop and fled the scene after the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5290.

