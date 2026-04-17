Possible human remains found at home being cleaned out on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office responded to a home in the 3800 block of East 142nd Street on Friday afternoon after possible human remains were found.

According to the Cleveland Police, what appeared to be human remains were found at a vacant home by someone cleaning the property out.

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Neighbors told News 5 that the home has been under renovation.

The remains will be tested to determine if they are human.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit has been alerted and will work with the medical examiner's office to investigate the matter.

No further information has been released.