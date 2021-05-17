Proceeds from special dish at InterContinental Cleveland benefits 'Stop AAPI Hate'

CLEVELAND — In honor of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPI) Month, InterContinental Cleveland is featuring a special dish with sales of the dish benefitting the “Stop AAPI Hate” campaign.

Hotel guests and diners at seven InterContinental Hotel & Resorts across the country, including in Cleveland, can enjoy a dish by Executive Chef Kevin Tien of the Moon Rabbit restaurant at the hotel’s Washington D.C. location.

InterContinental Cleveland. Chef Kevin Tien.

The dish, Kampachi Crudo, features Hawaiian Kampachi sliced into six sashimi pieces, atop segments of cara oranges, with nuoc Cham, circus oil, cilantro and yuzu tobiko. Kampachi Crudo is one of Chef Kevin’s signature dishes and well known by his fans, combining his background of Japanese cuisine and flavors of his Vietnamese background.

“IHG Hotels & Resorts is a Global company, we are committed to welcoming guests and colleagues from around the world. We are committed to supporting the communities where our colleagues live and work. We invite our neighbors in Cleveland and our guests to join with us this month to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month and Stop AAPI Hate,” said Robert Hill, Area GM, InterContinental Cleveland.

The InterContinental Cleveland is located at 9801 Carnegie Avenue.

